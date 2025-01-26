  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • WWE publicly scolds Nia Jax for disrespecting veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE publicly scolds Nia Jax for disrespecting veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 26, 2025 05:41 GMT
Nia Jax and WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE
Nia Jax and WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE's website)

WWE sent a message to Nia Jax on X/Twitter after she disrespected a veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight. Jax headbutted her opponent, Rhea Ripley, while Lilian Garcia made the pre-match announcements.

Jax took on Rhea Ripley with the Women's World title on the line at tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. In the end, Mami picked up a big win over The Irresistible Force and is still the champion.

Before the match, Nia Jax surprised Rhea Ripley with a headbutt while Lilian Garcia was announcing the names. WWE didn't seem too thrilled with the move and sent an angry message to Jax on X, as can be seen below:

also-read-trending Trending
"Come on, Nia Jax! 😡 Couldn't even let @LilianGarcia finish the introductions smh... #SNME."

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Since returning to WWE, Jax has been having the best run of her career. Triple H brought her back in September 2023, and the first people she attacked were Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

It didn't take long before Jax became the WWE Women's Champion. She defeated Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 to win the belt and held it for several months before losing it to fellow WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी