WWE publicly scolds Nia Jax for disrespecting veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE sent a message to Nia Jax on X/Twitter after she disrespected a veteran at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight. Jax headbutted her opponent, Rhea Ripley, while Lilian Garcia made the pre-match announcements.

Jax took on Rhea Ripley with the Women's World title on the line at tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. In the end, Mami picked up a big win over The Irresistible Force and is still the champion.

Before the match, Nia Jax surprised Rhea Ripley with a headbutt while Lilian Garcia was announcing the names. WWE didn't seem too thrilled with the move and sent an angry message to Jax on X, as can be seen below:

"Come on, Nia Jax! 😡 Couldn't even let @LilianGarcia finish the introductions smh... #SNME."

Since returning to WWE, Jax has been having the best run of her career. Triple H brought her back in September 2023, and the first people she attacked were Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

It didn't take long before Jax became the WWE Women's Champion. She defeated Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 to win the belt and held it for several months before losing it to fellow WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

