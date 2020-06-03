WWE pulled offer to promote Jay and Silent Bob on SmackDown after AEW Dynamite cameo

Chris Jericho with the stars of Jay and Silent Bob, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes

For a long time, WWE has been the leading promotion in the world of wrestling, but ever since 2019, the company has had competition in the form of AEW.

Jay and Silent Bob, also known as Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were a part of AEW Dynamite recently, where they appeared as guests of Chris Jericho. The segment went over really well, and as a result, they were trending. During an appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Kevin Smith revealed that they also had an offer to promote their film on WWE SmackDown as well, but after their AEW appearance, the offer was pulled.

Kevin Smith reveals WWE pulled offer to appear

Kevin Smith revealed that they had offers from both AEW and WWE to appear on their shows to promote Jay and Silent Bob. Given the fact that Smith had a personal relationship with Chris Jericho, he decided to go with AEW.

Look at the pure joy on my face! I had a true blast at #AEWDynamite tonight! Big thanks to our #JayAndSilentBobReboot co-star @IAmJericho for having us at the @AEWrestling television premiere! Hope you’re all celebrating by cracking open bottles of the Bubbly! https://t.co/o5GwlxQr3w — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 3, 2019

Smith's publicist revealed to him, that if they appeared on All Elite Wrestling, then WWE might pull the offer, but they went ahead with AEW anyway. When they chose AEW, apparently word came back from WWE, that they could appear on WWE SmackDown for their promotion anyway.

"But Chris is our boy and I've got no real ties to WWE while I have a direct tie to AEW. Then the publicist said if you choose AEW then WWE is probably gonna take their offer back. I was like, 'I get it. So be it.' We said we're doing AEW and then the word came back, 'WWE is fine with that. You can do them as well.' So, I was like we're doing both."

Their appearance on AEW Dynamite went down really well with the fans, and as a result, they were trending soon. However, this would turn out to be a blow to them from a different perspective, as their publicist let them know the morning after their AEW appearance that WWE had pulled the offer to appear on SmackDown.

They felt that since their AEW appearance got so much publicity, it would be odd to see them appear on WWE only two days later. While the offer was rescinded, it did not mean that it would not happen at all, as it was just that Friday that WWE did not want them to appear.

"It's nice to know you're wanted by both camps. But the morning after we did AEW and were trending, my publicist said that WWE pulled their offer. They weren't sh*tty about it, but they said you guys were all over AEW last night and that would be weird for them if two days later you were all over WWE. They said that down the road we could revisit this, but it's not gonna happen Friday."

They would again appear on AEW as part of The Bubbly Bunch.