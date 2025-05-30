WWE could be punishing Bayley for a major reason, says veteran

Bayley has done it all in WWE, but The Role Model hasn't been on television lately, as she was written off ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Recently, Konnan addressed the possibility of the 35-year-old getting punished by management due to her long-time friendship with Mercedes Mone.

It's no secret that Bayley and Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, are best friends outside the squared circle. The two have constantly supported each other's decisions and showcased their support online throughout their journey in professional wrestling. However, this might've landed The Role Model in hot water with the management.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veterans discussed the possibility of the management punishing Bayley in an old-school fashion for being friends with AEW's Mercedes Mone. While both stated that they're unaware of the management's call, Konnan stated it's possible that the management could be pi**ed with Bayley's friendship with Mone and are punishing her for it.

"Maybe. Especially, I can see them being pi**ed that she didn't even go and tell them that, 'Hey, I'm going to go see Mone.' I wouldn't think she's smart enough to tell them, you know. We don't know, but it could be a viable [reason]," Konnan said. (From 01:55 to 02:27)

Ex-WWE star wants Bayley to make a major change

Bayely has been with the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, and likely achieved everything a superstar could dream of in their career. However, many veterans have previously pointed out issues in The Role Model's recent run, and Vince Russo also mentioned a few things.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former writer stated that Bayley's character has gotten stale with time. While he spoke highly of the 35-year-old WWE star as a person outside the ring, he wasn't happy with The Role Model's character on WWE TV.

"There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in." [8:26 onwards]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Bayley when she returns to WWE.

