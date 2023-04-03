WWE could be purchased very soon - Reports

WWE may be nearing a deal to be sold right after WrestleMania weekend.

The company is currently hosting its biggest event of the year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The anticipation for this year's WrestleMania is off the charts and fans have become heavily invested in the current storylines.

Vince McMahon returned to the company in January after he was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. He allegedly returned to help facilitate a potential sale and assist in upcoming media rights negotiations.

According to a new report from CNBC, the sale could happen as soon as tomorrow before the RAW after WrestleMania. CNBC is reporting that the promotion is in advanced talks with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC. The wrestling promotion and UFC are expected to form a new publicly traded company as part of the deal.

Sources told CNBC that Endeavor would own 51% of the new company, while WWE shareholders would own 49%.

"Endeavor is slated to own 51% of the new combat sports and entertainment company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%, according to the people. The Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, they said." [H/T: CNBC]

Nick Khan unsure about Vince McMahon's future in WWE

Vince McMahon resigned as CEO last July and has since been replaced by Nick Khan.

Following Vince's return to the company, a couple of board members were terminated and Stephenie McMahon resigned as Co-CEO. During a recent interview on CNBC, Nick Khan disclosed that he isn't sure what the future holds for Vince McMahon in the company.

"I’m not sure. That’s more a question for Vince… But I’m not sure exactly what he wants his future to hold."

It was recently revealed that WrestleMania being held in Los Angeles was a strategic move by the company. It appears to have paid off tremendously if the promotion partners with Endeavor shortly.

What are your thoughts on the potential sale? Let us know in the comments section below.

