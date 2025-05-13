WWE purposely holding former champions back, feels veteran: "They are in the same exact spot" (Exclusive)

With multiple hours of television to book around a deep roster, some WWE talents can lose momentum. Vince Russo finds it odd that former champions like The War Raiders have suffered due to creative inconsistencies.

Ad

The War Raiders took on the Creed Brothers on the latest RAW episode and sustained an unforeseen loss, thanks to reigning World Tag Team Champions New Day's distraction.

Triple H and his creative team made The Raiders champs not too long ago, but they have seemingly been pushed down the pecking order. Vince Russo addressed the matter on the Legion of RAW and explained an unwanted pattern in WWE regarding its former titleholders.

Ad

Trending

Russo stated that a title was meant to elevate a superstar or group, but that has not happened in the WWE. Vince mentioned the War Raiders and Motor City Machine Guns as the most recent examples of superstars who have regressed since losing championships.

"And every time you put a title on somebody, that person or team should be elevated. The War Raiders are not elevated whatsoever. They are in the same exact spot [as] before they won the titles. That's bad booking, guys. You're supposed to use those titles to elevate people. They did the same on the other channel, Motor City Machine Guns. They win the belts, now we're right back to where we were before we won it." [From 16:30 onwards]

Ad

Vince Russo speculated whether WWE's underwhelming treatment of ex-champions was deliberate and recalled that most of them return to their former spots after the end of a title reign.

Russo continued talking about the promotion 'wasting' fans' time:

"The only logical thing to me, honestly, is are they doing this on purpose, because that's the only logical explanation. We never, ever, ever put a belt on somebody, and once that belt is off of them, they are right back to where they began. If that's the case, you've totally wasted your time, however long it was." [From 17:06 onwards]

Ad

Ad

WWE's landscape seemingly changed at WrestleMania with many new champs being crowned, but as Vince Russo suggests, the talents who previously had runs with the belts probably also deserve a revival on TV.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More