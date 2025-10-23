WWE won't push multi-time champion for one major reason, and Kurt Angle disagrees with it

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made his career in the Stamford-based promotion and immortalized his name in the industry with his work in TNA Wrestling as well. Recently, he pointed out how the management thinks of Chad Gable and doesn't agree with their assessment.
Superstars were often judged based on their physical appearance under the old regime. While a new regime came into place after Vince McMahon's departure, the old ways are still deeply rooted backstage, which often determines a push or two on WWE's main roster.
In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 56-year-old WWE and TNA legend stated he's very happy for Chad Gable and his success in the promotion. However, he thinks the office still looks down on the multi-time Tag Team Champion due to his size and thinks that shouldn't be the case, as names like Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were in the main event scene regardless of their stature.
"I think he's great. I'm happy that he was able to find his niche. I know it's kind of identical to mine, but if it works for him, I'm happy for him. I think, regardless of whether he did my character or anybody else's, I think the kid's incredibly talented. I think he would've succeeded either way. You know the problem with him? I think it's only because the office [WWE] looks at him like this, but he's a little undersized. But that's not an excuse; Chris Benoit was 5'9. Eddie Guerrero was 5'8. Rey Mysterio is 5'5. So, someone like Chad could definitely be a main eventer," Angle said.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has no interest in returning to the ring
Kurt Angle spent nearly two decades in the industry as a performer, where he created his legacy in WWE and TNA Wrestling. The legend had his final run in the Stamford-based promotion, where he entered the Hall of Fame and had a run on the main roster as RAW's General Manager before losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.
After he retired, many wondered if he would step out for a final match. In an appearance on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, the 56-year-old veteran straight up denied any returns and refused to face The Deadman in a potential final match.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.