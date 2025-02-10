WWE is not pushing Drew McIntyre anytime soon, thinks veteran star (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is currently one of the most eye-catching names on the WWE roster. However, his push may have to wait until the end of WrestleMania 41, or so veteran star EC3 thinks.

While Drew has proven himself to be a major draw for the company, many believe he has not yet had the push he deserves. Fans expected him to make some major moves at this year's Royal Rumble, but he was unfortunately eliminated by Damian Priest in a spot that garnered mixed reactions.

Speaking about Drew's run on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 tried to explain the reasoning behind Drew seemingly being booked against Damian Priest.

"Maybe it's just a significant win for Drew and all the other guys are, top guys are tied up. They can push him forward post-mania... But again, I am not too keen on creative. I haven't seen how Priest has definitely been portrayed since he won the title. That was the last time I saw him with any significance..." [3:13 onwards]

You can check out his full comments here:

Drew McIntyre's exceptional talent is holding him back in WWE, thinks EC3

Considering that Drew McIntyre has always managed to attract fans even without significant pushes, EC3 believes that WWE's creative team is keeping him on the sidelines for now to be used later.

Adding to his previous comments, EC3 stated:

"It's that bulletproof spot too... He is so reliable, he is so good that he can be heated up anytime, then you don't make a guy like that a priority, because you know it will work." [3:39 onwards]

Only time will tell what Drew McIntyre plans to do next in the Stamford-based promotion.

