WWE doesn't put the same level of interest, writing, or importance in popular faction's booking, says Konnan

WWE's current landscape is filled with factions, and many are in important storylines. Meanwhile, Konnan says the management isn't putting the interest, writing, or importance in The Final Testament and their feuds.

The Final Testament was created under Triple H's regime when Karrion Kross and Scarlett aligned with the returning Authors of Pain on Friday Night SmackDown. However, the group hasn't been featured well on either brand and spent months feuding with The Pride and The New Day across both brands.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the veteran questioned the star and the faction's booking. He stated the management doesn't put the same effort or writing in Karrion Kross, as he's always presented on a lower level on the card:

"I just feel like they don't give it the same level of importance as [Drew] McIntyre and [CM] Punk and the same depth of writing that they do. It just seems like a mid-level feud; it's written that way and presented that way. That's why it's hard for me to get into it even though we're both huge fans of Karrion [Kross] and Sacrlett and I think he does a great job," Konnan said. (From 01:45 to 02:05)

He added the management doesn't put the same level of interest, writing, or importance on The Final Testament:

"What does he [Paul Ellering] do? He doesn't talk, he's not a mentor, he didn't recruit the guys; what's the deal with these guys [The Final Testament]? They don't put the same level of interest, writing, or importance on their feud. Therefore, I'm not that interested," Konnan said. (From 02:50 to 03:10)

Karrion Kross recently ended his feud with The New Day on WWE RAW

After feuding and losing to The Pride at WrestleMania XL, Karrion Kross and his faction got drafted to Monday Night RAW. Later, they made a statement on WWE RAW by going after The New Day.

However, it wasn't a regular feud. The Herald of Doomsday wanted Xavier Woods to turn on Kofi Kingston and join the dark side. The star's multiple attempts failed and Woods remained with Kingston.

Unfortunately, the seeds were planted and the tension became visible with the arrival of Odyssey Jones. However, the storyline was abruptly dropped as Jones is reportedly done with WWE.

