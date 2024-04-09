WWE should have put spotlight on newly crowned champion on RAW, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE held the first RAW after WrestleMania 40 on Monday. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn celebrated their title wins while The Judgment Day's celebration was spoiled by new RAW Tag Team Champions, Awesome Truth. Vince Russo, however, feels the segment didn't shine the spotlight on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

On the red show, Finn Balor wanted a rematch to regain one of the Tag Team Titles he and Priest lost at WrestleMania. While R-Truth agreed to a match, it was instead a six-man tag team bout. John Cena made a surprise appearance as the champions' partner and helped them seal a win over Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the company should have shined the spotlight on Damian Priest after he won the World Heavyweight Title, instead of booking The Judgment Day against Cena and Awesome Truth.

"If I'm writing this show, the spotlight is on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, especially Damian Priest because he won that title. This is a huge moment for him. The spotlight would be on him, not a six-man tag." (1:11:50 - 1:12:03)

The first challenger for Damian Priest's title was also determined in the main event of the red show, where Jey Uso prevailed over Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet.

