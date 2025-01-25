WWE putting "money over everything else," Vince Russo slams company after latest SmackDown episode (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the internal workings of the company under the new management. The veteran reviewed this week's SmackDown and was not overly impressed with the show.

This week's SmackDown built up the excitement for tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event. The show had major WWE stars, such as Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and LA Knight, show up. Damian Priest and The Miz were surprise appearances, making the move to the blue brand from RAW as part of the Transfer Window.

During an interaction with host Mac Davis on BroDown Live, Russo felt WWE was looking to make money in every way it could. The former writer claimed this was evident the moment the promotion made SmackDown a three-hour show. The 64-year-old spoke from experience, as he felt the Triple H-led creative team didn't have quality content to fill up the three-hour time slot and were just putting random storylines and matches together.

"They [WWE] are gonna take the money over everything else. They have proven that the minute SmackDown went to three hours. They said, 'We are going to ba**ardize our product for the almighty buck.' Now, they've, like, tripled down on that. I knew it was gonna come to this, and here's why I knew,'' he said.

Russo added:

''As a writer, there are only so many hours in a day. If you're not on a strict schedule, you're up against the clock. So what happens is you're running out of time. Now, you're just putting cr*p on the paper because we gotta put something on the paper. And that's what's going on." [From 17:08 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the Friday Night Show as the company enters the Road to WrestleMania 41.

