WWE Queen of the Ring finals still set to take place in Saudi Arabia - Reports

A new report from Fightful Select has indicated that the finals for the proposed King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are still slated to take place at WWE's next Saudi Arabia show this fall.

As reported back in July, WWE is planning on kicking off both tournaments in October - with the opening rounds set for the 10/8 episode of SmackDown and continuing on the next episode of Raw on the 11th.

Logic would lead one to conclude that the finals would take place during the following PPV which, in this instance, is WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Will WWE Queen of the Ring still happen in Saudi Arabia?

The report from Fightful states that - as of last week at least - this is still the plan going forward. It also states that WWE isn't particularly concerned about promoting a women's wrestling tournament in the traditionally conservative Muslim nation, as they have "broken [that] barrier" with the high profile women's matches they've held there in the past.

"Fightful Select can confirm that [hosting the finals in Saudi Arabia] was still the plan as of last week, and WWE sources indicated that they don't feel as if promoting women's matches in Saudi [Arabia] will be a hurdle now that they've 'broken the barrier," read the report.

The first ever women's wrestling match ever in the country took place at the very first Crown Jewel event in 2019. The bout, which saw Natalya pick up the win over Lacey Evans, was clearly an emotional event not just for the performers, but also for a large portion of the audience - men and women alike.

Because change is coming, all those little girls' faces, all that people clapping.

The next time WWE returned to the country - WWE Super Showdown the following year - then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defended her title against Naomi in what was the first women's title match there.

As of now, none of the actual tournaments have been announced, much less any of the entrants. It stands to reason we'll probably not only see the Queen of the Ring finals, but even another match - especially if Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair are holding their respective titles at the time.

