WWE under question for ridiculous promo on SmackDown; Bill Apter "shocked" with gimmick change for struggling star (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter expressed utter shock at Karrion Kross' promo on WWE SmackDown.

During a promo segment on the blue brand this week, Kross spoke cryptically about new beginnings and put the entire roster on notice. This came just a week after he lost to Bobby Lashley in a Round 1 encounter of the United States Championship Tournament.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast this week, Bill Apter claimed to be confused by the segment. He questioned the WWE creative team, given Kross has been struggling to win matches of late. The legendary wrestling journalist was shocked by the decision and felt it was unnecessary.

"Shocked. I looked at it and I said, 'Why? Why are they throwing this thing in?' Like you said, he just lost, and, you know, he's not on the mind of the fans as a real, vicious type of competitor at this point. I don't know why they did this," Bill Apter said. [31:48 - 32:15]

Kross had a promising stint in NXT. However, that success has not quite translated to a successful main roster run in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the star has a successful gimmick change in the coming weeks.

