WWE quietly confirmed the end of an era on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the first of three that will be streamed on European time in the coming weeks, but it was also a massive show for several reasons.

John Cena's first appearance as a heel was a hotly anticipated occasion, and it was believed that Cena would return with a new wardrobe and theme. Instead, the former World Champion noted that this wasn't something the WWE Universe deserved because they were the real problem.

Forbes writer Alfred Konuwa revealed that this actually signaled the end of an era for WWE: the end of "the cool heel."

Konuwa noted that the company could have given Cena a new look and a new theme, which was expected. But instead, Cena wanted to ensure that fans didn't cheer for him, which signifies a shift away from villains who are cheered, such as Roman Reigns in his run as The Tribal Chief.

John Cena is a well-liked star and has been someone who has divided opinions throughout his career. He was aware that it would be hard for him to be disliked by all, so by refusing to make an effort, he could have ensured he wasn't cheered, and, as expected, he was booed out of Brussels.

John Cena could be the opponent Cody Rhodes needs at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes has struggled to overcome the shadow that Roman Reigns left on the Undisputed Championship, and John Cena could now be actively ensuring that Rhodes is the definitive babyface.

By ensuring that the fans have no reason to cheer for him, by default, it means that fans will move over to Rhodes, which, in theory, has always been the job of the heel. In recent years, "cool heels" have taken over, but it seems that the tide has now changed.

