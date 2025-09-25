WWE quietly made a huge change to Logan Paul's status despite huge announcement in 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE quietly made a huge change to Logan Paul's television status despite making a huge announcement about him earlier in 2025. This is based on a new report.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke a bit about the social media megastar, and they revealed that internally, he is listed as a free agent.While this might not seem like a big deal, WWE had previously announced in 2025 that Logan Paul would be exclusive to Monday Night RAW. According to the report from WrestleVotes, this was a change made somewhere along the line this year, which is why his feud with John Cena happened on SmackDown.Logan Paul squashed a longtime beef with The Rock.Not many know this, but following the controversial incident in Japan, where Logan Paul filmed the body of a deceased person at the infamous Aokigahara forest. The YouTube megastar revealed on The True Geordie podcast that following the controversy, his publicist informed him that he needed to delete all his photos and videos with The Rock, as The Great One didn't want to associate with him at all.For some context, this was at the height of The Rock's popularity as a movie star, and as you likely know, he has an entire team that works for him. This includes a PR team, and at the time, any association with the social media megastar was bad PR.On a YouTube video, Logan Paul revealed that The Rock sent him a private message, finally squashing their beef after over seven years:&quot;Yo, my brother, I know I look super cool right now. Uh... Bjorn, say hello to Logan Paul. Yo, brother, I know you're doing Benny Safdie today. Uh... I'm so happy, man, that you're going to meet him. That is my guy. That's my brother and and he changed my life, and I just want you to know that. And you guys are going to have an amazing talk. I told Benny how much man I just loved you, and you guys are going to have a great talk.&quot;It should be noted that in The Rock's message over seven years earlier, it was stated that they could reconcile in the future, but at the time, his image was just too important to associate with Paul. Interestingly, since then, Paul has become a WWE superstar while The Rock has taken a different direction in his career, going the route of more serious roles.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.