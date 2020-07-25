WWE ranks 10 best matches of the year so far; doesn't rank Greatest Wrestling Match Ever 1st

The WWE has passed the halfway mark for the year and has released a list ranking the company's best matches in the year so far. The list entails many top matches from WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the PPVs. But the most baffling entry is the company ranking The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever 2nd.

WWE's 10 best matches of 2020

#10. Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher – First-ever NXT Fight Pit (NXT, May 27)

#9. Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole – Winner Take All (NXT Great American Bash, July 8)

#8. Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches (Money in the Bank, May 10)

#7. Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair – NXT Women's Championship (WrestleMania 36, April 5)

#6. Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins – WWE Championship (Money in the Bank, May 10)

#5. Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship (SmackDown, June 12)

#4. Men's Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble, January 26, 2020)

#3. Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai – NXT Women's Championship (NXT TakeOver: In Your House, June 7)

#2. Edge vs Randy Orton- The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever (Backlash, June 14)

#1. The Undertaker vs AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36, April 4)

All of the above matches were some of the best that the WWE has given its audience. But seeing the company rank a match that was marketed as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever 2nd does come as a surprise.

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Edge made his return to a WWE ring after a nine-year-long hiatus. The Rated-R Superstar received a heroic welcome when he made his way to the ring at the Royal Rumble PPV.

After the Royal Rumble, Edge was injected into a feud against his former Tag Team partner, Randy Orton. He and The Viper faced off for the first time in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. Edge walked out victorious at the Showcase Of Immortals.

Following their bout at WrestleMania, Randy Orton challenged Edge to a classic wrestling match. The match was built as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever and took place at WWE Backlash. The Viper won that time after Edge sustained an injury when he tore his tricep.