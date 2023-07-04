WWE RAW: 10-Time World Champion returns after a month and gets humiliated in Seth Rollins segment

Seth Rollins opened the show on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2023. He got a few words in before he was interrupted by his old rival Cody Rhodes, who seemed to have a score to settle with him. However, the segment didn't end there as ten-time world champion Brock Lesnar returned after a month only to get humiliated.

While it looked like Cody Rhodes was finally set to confront Seth Rollins a year after the brutal attack that kept him out of action and challenge for the World Heavyweight Title, once Lesnar's music hit, Cody's priorities quickly changed.

Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023 by making him pass out via submission. He had brutally assaulted him before Night of Champions and injured his arm, making victory a lot easier in Saudi Arabia. However, Cody was ready and took Lesnar out before the latter could make an impact.

Rhodes applied a vicious Cody Cutter to The Beast, who retreated to the shock of many. As The American Nightmare's attention quickly turned away from Rollins, The Judgment Day took the opportunity to confront Rollins.

It seems clear as day that the rubber match between Cody and Lesnar is being set up for SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar has headlined SummerSlam more than most superstars and has an interesting 6-5 record after having lost his last three appearances in 2018, 2019, and 2022. Those losses came against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

