WWE RAW: Adam Pearce announces 2 huge matches; Dominik Mysterio set to defend; Rhea Ripley appearance confirmed

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently made some massive announcements for the upcoming edition of the red brand's show. Several matches have been made official, including one that will feature Dominik Mysterio.WWE's official X/Twitter handle recently uploaded a video of Adam Pearce previewing this week's WWE RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 47-year-old promised a jam-packed episode of the red brand, revealing that Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will be present on the show after Asuka and Kairi Sane's attack last week.He added that Bayley will lock horns with Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match and Dominik Mysterio will face Rusev with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Pearce also mentioned that The Usos will wrestle against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match.&quot;Alright, everybody, Monday Night RAW comes to you live tomorrow night from beautiful Raleigh, North Carolina, and this show is jam-packed. After what happened last week, being blindsided by Asuka and Kairi Sane, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be in the house in Raleigh, and I'm sure they got something to get off their chest. Plus, in singles action, Bayley goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. And Dirty Dom Mysterio will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line vs. Rusev. What do you say we settle some scores in Raleigh? Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, will oppose The Vision's Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed, and it will be a Tornado Tag,&quot; he said.Check out the post below:Rhea Ripley faced Asuka in the main event of last week's WWE RAWAfter a backstage argument with Asuka, Rhea Ripley challenged her to a match, which was later confirmed to be in the main event of the show. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.In the last stages of the match, Kairi Sane tried to help her Kabuki Warrior teammate, but it backfired as Ripley went in for a quick pin to defeat The Empress of Tomorrow.Following the bout, Asuka used the poison mist to blind The Eradicator and then forced Sane to attack the latter. IYO SKY then came out to stop the assault. However, their segment ended with the former WWE Women's Champion turning on The Genius of The SKY.Bayley seems to be in a feud with The Judgment DayAhead of her upcoming match against Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley locked horns with another Judgment Day star on last week's WWE RAW. The Role Model faced Roxanne Perez in a singles match with Lyra Valkyria by her side. Perez also had Rodriguez in her corner.In the last stages of the match, Raquel attacked the former Damage CTRL member while the referee was distracted. Valkyria then came to her friend's aid, stopping Rodriguez in her tracks. The bout ultimately ended in Bayley's favor. It seems like she is in a heated feud with The Judgment Day, as she now wants to exact revenge for Rodriguez's attack on last week's RAW.Rusev has been coming after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental ChampionshipOn last week's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio went to his Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, for help, highlighting that Rusev was coming after his Intercontinental Championship.Balor refused to help Dirty Dom, telling him to ask for help from his new friend, El Grande Americano. However, Mysterio managed to convince McDonagh to handle Rusev. JD and the former United States Champion locked horns in a singles match, which ended in the latter's favor.The Judgment Day was furious with Dominik after the match, as he didn't come to JD McDonagh's aid while Rusev had him locked in The Accolade. The former AEW star now has a chance to dethrone Mysterio to become the new Intercontinental Champion on next week's RAW.The Usos have a chance to redeem themselves on next week's RAWThe Usos have already locked horns with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. During the event, The Vision emerged victorious.On next week's WWE RAW, Jimmy and Jey have a chance to redeem themselves in the Tornado Tag Team Match against Breakker and Reed. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top this time.