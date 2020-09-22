WWE RAW airs new videos about the future of Bianca Belair and Mandy Rose

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the company air two vignettes promoting the future of two of the stars of their women's division. At the moment, the WWE Women's division is particularly stacked on WWE RAW. The roster contains some of the top names, with Asuka as the RAW Women's Champion. However, two of the names who have been missing from RAW, are none other than Bianca Belair and Mandy Rose.

Bianca Belair was last seen squaring off with Zelina Vega, after the latter poisoned her husband. She last appeared on WWE television on August 24th. This week's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE air a promo about Bianca Belair that saw her training extremely hard in the gym. She even did better than a male trainee.

It's not clear when she will be returning to WWE RAW, or even if she returns if she will be paired with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as a part of the Street Profits.

However, WWE's focus on WWE RAW would not only be on Bianca Belair. They also aired a quick coming soon vignette for Mandy Rose. Rose was traded to RAW from SmackDown in a deal after The Miz called in a favor to get Otis and Mandy Rose separated. It's not quite clear why WWE are delaying her return to RAW.

Women's division on WWE RAW

The current women's division on WWE RAW is stacked. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have split up, and Royce appears to be working towards a title shot. Asuka is the current champion and will be defending the RAW Women's title at WWE Clash of Champions this weekend.

Meanwhile the tag teams division is also looking strong, with The Riott Squad challenging Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the women's titles, and Natalya and Lana also appearing.

Now with these two promos, it appears that whenever Mandy Rose and Bianca Belair do appear on WWE RAW, they will also be competing for the top of the division.