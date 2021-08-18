WWE RAW: August 16 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Goldberg goes face to face with Bobby Lashley

Did Goldberg and the reuniting of RK-Bro help WWE RAW viewership this week?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.857 million viewers, up from last week's 1.790 million. With this being the final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam, it should be a good sign to see the viewership rise heading into the pay-per-view.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership drop in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.912 million, dropped to 1.864 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.796 million by the end of the evening. While the overall viewership from last week is higher, this shows that WWE was unable to keep their audience throughout the evening by promoting that Goldberg and Bobby Lashley were closing the show.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,857,00 viewers on average. 713,000 were aged 18-49 (0.55 rating).



WWE RAW sees a rise in viewership and demo heading into SummerSlam

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week's 0.49 to 0.55. With both the demo and viewership up this week, WWE should feel like they have sufficient momentum heading into SummerSlam.

WWE RAW's 0.55 18-49 demo stayed steady for all three hours of the show, which should be seen as a major victory for WWE's flagship show.

WWE also took all three top spots on cable on Monday. Despite the fluctuating numbers from week to week, WWE RAW continues to dominate cable television on Mondays, and it doesn't seem that they'll relinquish that title anytime soon.

WWE RAW opened last night with a promo from Randy Orton involving Riddle, AJ Styles, and Omos. The thread throughout the show featured RK-Bro reuniting as they will challenge Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam.

The close of the WWE RAW saw Goldberg go face to face with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley one final time before their title match this weekend.

