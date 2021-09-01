WWE RAW: August 30 episode viewership and ratings revealed with RK-Bro in the main event

WWE RAW saw a drop off in their viewership and demo this week following a big boost from SummerSlam the week before.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.907 million viewers, down from last week's 2.067 million. While the numbers are down compared to last week's post-SummerSlam episode of RAW, this is still one of their strongest numbers in recent months, so it shouldn't be viewed as a bad thing.

This week's episode of WWE RAW did see its viewership drop in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.955 million, dropped to 1.936 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.830 million by the end of the evening. Unlike last week's episode, no hour of WWE RAW was able to reach two million viewers.

WWE RAW dominated cable television on Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week from 0.64 to 0.54. While both the demo and viewership are down this week, this isn't out of the norm of seeing numbers go down the week after a pay-per-view.

Unlike the viewership, the 18-49 demo fluctuated in every hour of WWE RAW last night, starting with 0.56 in hour one and rising to 0.57 in hour two, and bottoming out to 0.50 in hour three.

Last week, WWE took the second, third, and fourth spots on cable for Monday, which is pretty solid. This week, WWE RAW took the top three spots on cable, so even with numbers going down, they rose in the overall television rankings for Monday, which should be seen as a big victory for WWE.

WWE RAW kicked off this week with Damian Priest laying out an open challenge for his United States Championship.

The main event saw RK-Bro defend their WWE RAW Tag Team Titles against MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

