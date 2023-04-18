WWE RAW ends in chaos as The Bloodline clash with two other factions

This week's episode of WWE RAW came to a close with a huge brawl involving The Bloodline, Judgment Day, LWO and Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle.

After the show began, Paul Heyman announced that the two heel factions have agreed to form a short-term alliance. He went on to mention that in the main event of the show, Dominik, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor will take on Riddle, Sami, and KO in a six-man tag team match.

During the bout on WWE RAW, Owens took down Priest with a dropkick and delivered a senton. Finn Balor entered the ring, and he was in the receiving end of a backbreaker. After KO was sent to the outside, he was taken down with a clothesline by Rhea Ripley, but the referee didn't see it.

Matt Riddle tagged in and hit Finn with an exploder. He then performed a senton followed by a fisherman’s suplex. The Original Bro was about to dive onto Dominik and Finn, but Damian Priest chokeslammed him onto the apron

Later on, Balor tried to hit the Coup de Grace but was unsuccessful. Kevin Owens hit Priest with a Stunner, and Sami Zayn took out Balor with the Helluva Kick. In the end, Matt Riddle hit The Prince with the Floating Bro and pinned him to win the match for his team.

After the bout, The Bloodline attacked the babyfaces. The LWO then came out and went after the heels, leading to a huge brawl between the factions to close out WWE RAW. Rey Mysterio, the rest of the LWO and Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn stood tall at the end.

