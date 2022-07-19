Create
"I wouldn't spend any money to go"-Wrestling World disappointed at the recent episode of WWE RAW

Names featured for the recent RAW episode: Theory, Carmella, Logan Paul
Hazel Pagador
Modified Jul 19, 2022

The recent episode of WWE RAW left a lot of fans annoyed at the "uneventful" show.

Tonight's show featured an array of singles and tag team matches. Segments between Riddle and Kevin Owens for the KO Show and Logan Paul on Miz TV were also present. However, many fans found the episode lackluster.

Tons of fans expressed their annoyance with the number of commercials the show had in between the matches and promos. Some expressed that the video packages were too much, an uneventful episode, and had too many recaps. Fans also pointed out the TV-14 reports and commented on some of the matches.

Here are some of the tweets from wrestling fans across the world expressing their disappointment:

Damn #WWERAW is like one long ass commercial. 4 minute video package, 30 second entrance, another WWE video package followed by an actual commercial break. 🫠
Even if i could i wouldnt spend any money to go to #WWERaw Way too many recaps and video packages, entrances that last for 2 commercial breaks and random 6 women tag matches without any story...Its getting rough again to watch RAW..hasnt been that bad for a long time
Seriously WWE you really need to fix your shows, too much promotion and prepackaged and recaps, remember your a WRESTLING show #wweraw
@WWE why do u guys have 5 minute long commercial breaks every 5 minutes on raw? That plan flipping sucks! Fans lose interest in matches that way.....drop raw to a 2 hour show.....it's damn near impossible to stay interested when we get 90 minutes of commercials! #SLEEPY
andddddd yet another commercial. 🤦🏽‍♀️ @WWE #WWERaw
RAW now stands for Recaps All Week🤦🏾‍♂️ #WWERaw #WWE
Monday Night Raw has been uneventful tonight. #WWERaw
Well got to say I’m a bit disappointed so far it’s been all PG nothing TV-14 at all. #WWERaw
I'm telling you, WWE is not going to be TV 14 after the sponsorships they currently have.But I still want WWE to be TV 14 after Summer Slam.#WWERaw
So they don't have anything better to do with the ladies division than throw them all in one match? Hmm seems like you could have probably put together a few tag teams. 🤔 #WWERAW #LadiesDeserveBetter
Damn they really trying to kill time...First showing the video package they're going to replay between now and the end of #Summerslam for Becky vs. Bianca, and now a random ass 6 women tag 🤦‍♂️...#WWE#WWERaw #Raw
I’m shocked Summerslam is around the corner and they don’t have a AJ Styles some kind of big match. He literally said the last contract extension he signed would be most likely be his last one in ring wise. Hell give him a legend or something. Just wasting one of the 🐐. #WWERaw
They gave Theory a ton of time on the mic tonight. Shows you what WWE thinks of him #WWERAW

Despite the negativity, there were still parts of the show that garnered praise. Most notably, the opening segment of Titus O'Neil and the video package of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for SummerSlam:

I don't care what anyone says about tonight's opening to #WWERaw; .@TitusONeilWWE is an absolute mensch. For what you humbly do for the youth and those in need, you have a solid parking spot in Heaven, my man. Thank you, Titus.
Kudos to @TitusONeilWWE for everything that he does for the community. #WWERAW #DBWL
Everyone complaining but i like the Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch story it's rare to see long term storytelling in WWE especially for the Women. #WWERaw

WWE RAW saw Logan Paul get a SummerSlam match, The Judgment Day receive a partnership offer, and more

The July 18 episode of the red brand was opened by Titus O'Neil. The superstar announced that he would become the Global Ambassador for the company.

A segment between Carmella, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch followed. Belair and Carmella then had their match while Lynch watched closely. Despite all the odds, the RAW Women's Champion retained her title.

Another singles match saw Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio. After the match, Dominik offered to join their group but was turned down.

Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel in another singles match. AJ Styles then joined the list of tonight's winners after he defeated Theory.

In tag team action, Omos and MVP came up short against The Street Profits. Meanwhile, Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Tamina.

WWE also announced that in next week's episode, which will take place at Maddison Square Garden, a celebration of Rey Mysterio's 20-year anniversary will take place and will also feature Roman Reigns.

Also Read Story Continues below
BREAKING: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns returns to #WWERaw at @TheGarden next Monday!🎟 ticketmaster.com/event/3B005CA5…@HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/CXSIUWZWnn

The Miz and Logan Paul closed the show in a Miz TV segment. During it, their expected SummerSlam match was confirmed.

Check out the full coverage of the show with segments and promos here.

What do you think of tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below

