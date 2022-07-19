"I wouldn't spend any money to go"-Wrestling World disappointed at the recent episode of WWE RAW

The recent episode of WWE RAW left a lot of fans annoyed at the "uneventful" show.
Tonight's show featured an array of singles and tag team matches. Segments between Riddle and Kevin Owens for the KO Show and Logan Paul on Miz TV were also present. However, many fans found the episode lackluster.
Tons of fans expressed their annoyance with the number of commercials the show had in between the matches and promos. Some expressed that the video packages were too much, an uneventful episode, and had too many recaps. Fans also pointed out the TV-14 reports and commented on some of the matches.
Here are some of the tweets from wrestling fans across the world expressing their disappointment:
Despite the negativity, there were still parts of the show that garnered praise. Most notably, the opening segment of Titus O'Neil and the video package of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for SummerSlam:
WWE RAW saw Logan Paul get a SummerSlam match, The Judgment Day receive a partnership offer, and more
The July 18 episode of the red brand was opened by Titus O'Neil. The superstar announced that he would become the Global Ambassador for the company.
A segment between Carmella, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch followed. Belair and Carmella then had their match while Lynch watched closely. Despite all the odds, the RAW Women's Champion retained her title.
Another singles match saw Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio. After the match, Dominik offered to join their group but was turned down.
Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel in another singles match. AJ Styles then joined the list of tonight's winners after he defeated Theory.
In tag team action, Omos and MVP came up short against The Street Profits. Meanwhile, Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Tamina.
WWE also announced that in next week's episode, which will take place at Maddison Square Garden, a celebration of Rey Mysterio's 20-year anniversary will take place and will also feature Roman Reigns.
The Miz and Logan Paul closed the show in a Miz TV segment. During it, their expected SummerSlam match was confirmed.
Check out the full coverage of the show with segments and promos here.
What do you think of tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below
Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here