WWE RAW features shocking viewership drop in second week on Netflix

Following a highly-anticipated debut on Netflix, WWE RAW experienced a significant viewership drop in its second week. This trend aligns with common patterns for new programs, where initial viewership numbers often see an inflated spike before stabilizing.

According to Netflix's TUDUM website (via Wrestlenomics), the January 13, 2025, installment of the red brand on the streaming platform drew 3.7 million views globally over a seven-day period, calculated by dividing the total viewing hours (8.2 million) by the program's duration.

This marks a massive 37% decline from the premiere week, which recorded 5.9 million views. According to the platform's internal data, the initial Monday Night RAW episode on Netflix ranked fourth in popularity during its premiere week.

Trending

The red brand show maintained its position as a global Netflix hit, securing the #4 spot in both its premiere week and the following week. While RAW climbed a notch in the United States of America rankings from #5 to #4 in the second week, domestic viewership likely dipped. Netflix's public data only reveals global and regional rankings, leaving the extent of the domestic audience decline a matter of speculation.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Is Netflix happy with WWE RAW's performance on its platform?

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the resounding success of RAW's debut on the platform during the company's earnings call. He revealed that the first week of the WWE's flagship show on Netflix garnered an impressive five million views, nearly eclipsing the show's traditional linear television audience.

Sarandos stated that these initial viewership figures are consistent with their projections and expectations for audience growth.

"Yeah, well, look, [I'm] not going to comment [on] anything specifically like the UFC, but WWE is off to a great start. [In] our first week, we drew about 5,000,000 views, which is about two times the audience that Monday Night RAW was getting on linear television; pretty consistent with how we modeled it [and] how we'd hoped to build the audience for the league," Sarandos said.

WWE fans will have to wait and observe how Monday Night RAW performs in terms of viewership during its third week on the Netflix platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback