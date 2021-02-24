WWE RAW: Feb. 22 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Bobby Lashley in the main event

WWE RAW last night featured the fallout from Elimination Chamber. The show heavily involved the new WWE Champion, The Miz, who will defend his title against Bobby Lashley next week.

Did Miz bring in the viewership the company has been looking for on the road to WrestleMania? According to Showbuzz Daily, he did, as this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.889 million viewers, up from last week's 1.810 million.

This marks two weeks in a row of WWE's viewership rising on Monday nights. During WrestleMania season, this is an excellent sign for the company.

While WWE continues to increase its viewership, RAW, once again, continued the trend of not being able to hit the 2 million viewer range in any of the three hours.

This week's show continued the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the evening. WWE started the show with 1.978 million, but had 1.765 million by the end of the evening.

WWE RAW takes the top three spots on cable television Monday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a small increase this week with a 0.57, up from last week's 0.56. With another viewership and demo increase this week, WWE should be pleased with these numbers this afternoon to continue the road to WrestleMania.

The 18-49 demo also went down throughout the evening and ran identical to last week's show. It started with 0.60 in hour one, dropped to 0.57 in hour number two, and hour three ended with 0.53.

WWE tried new things this week to attempt to keep the viewers from one hour to the next. However, it didn't work out for them this week.

Last week, WWE took the first, third, and fourth spots on cable for Monday, which is impressive overall. This week, WWE took all three top spots on cable. You can't do better than that no matter how you look at it.

WWE RAW opened this week with Miz TV, where The Miz celebrated his WWE Championship win at Elimination Chamber. However, he was quickly interrupted by Bobby Lashley and MVP.

The Hurt Business were looking to collect on the deal they made with Miz that allowed him to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre in the first place.

The RAW main event saw Lashley go one on one with Braun Strowman, which would have ramifications on his title shot against The Miz next week if he were to lose the match.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.