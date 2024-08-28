WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shares personal update

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently shared a personal update on social media. The 46-year-old shared a heartfelt message for the fans.

The red brand's authority figure has recently been kept busy by Big Bronson Reed. After putting Seth Rollins and R-Truth on the shelf earlier this month, the former NXT North American Champion hit Braun Strowman with a vicious Tsunami on a car roof, leaving The Monster of Monsters needing medical attention.

Adam Pearce took to his Instagram account earlier today to post a video message for the fans. He thanked the WWE Universe for tuning in for all the shows. He further highlighted the amount of hard work everyone puts in every week:

"What's up, everybody? Happy Wednesday! Listen, I just wanted to hop on real quick and really give a heartfelt thank you for watching our television programs. Sometimes, I feel like when I type that here, it just comes off as text on the screen. And I genuinely mean that. It's an honor to be a part of the cast and crew that brings these larger-than-life characters to you every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. I want you to know that the effort we go to to make that happen is filled with passion and a sh*t ton of hard work, and it's all for you. So, I genuinely appreciate you guys tuning in," he said.

Pearce further mentioned he appreciates all the messages he receives on social media, claiming he reads all the messages, whether good or bad:

"Likewise, I appreciate all the messages I get here, the good, the bad, and the ugly. And there's a lot of all three. Whether you intend them for the character on TV that has the same name and the same face, plus glasses, or the actual human being that reads them, just know that they are read, every single one of them. And I appreciate you. And once again, I just wanted to say thank you for all that you do for us."

Check out Adam Pearce's Instagram post below:

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW has also been a headache for Adam Pearce

Drew Mcintyre and CM Punk have been in a heated rivalry ever since The Scottish Warrior injured The Best in the World at Royal Rumble. The two have competed only once but have been creating chaos on the Monday Nights and Premium Live Events for months.

In their quest to send a message to their opponent, the two have even gotten physical with WWE officials, including one occasion where Drew McIntyre pushed Adam Pearce after Money in the Bank went off the air. It led to the Scotsman getting suspended.

CM Punk was also fined for his actions on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW as he assaulted several WWE officials with a strap. Having lost the first encounter at SummerSlam, Second City Saint will lock horns with Mcintyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin.

