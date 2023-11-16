WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce shares heartbreaking update

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has shared a heartbreaking update on social media.

Adam Pearce currently serves as the GM of RAW. He and new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis have already had issues with each other, but that appears to be water under the bridge for now. Both brands are gearing up for WWE Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago next Saturday night.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram today to remember his friend, professional wrestler Jimmy Rave, who tragically passed away in 2021. Pearce noted that he saw an image of the two together, and it brought back a ton of memories.

"You ever look at a picture and it just brings back a flood of memories. Well, that happened to me today when I saw a picture of me and the late Jimmy Rave together. And if you are not familiar with who Jimmy Rave is, man you missed out. Because he was a tremendous professional wrestler and somebody I shared a ton of time with in Ring of Honor, and in other places, FIP in Florida. Moments came back to me. So, I just wanted to get on here and thank Jimmy Rave. I know you are watching, looking down for the good times," said Adam Pearce.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell predicted there would be a rivalry between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell predicted that the two authority figures in the company would not get along on WWE television.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce as talkers. Mantell added that he is looking forward to seeing how the storyline progresses in the weeks ahead.

"We called it right. I think those two could slow it down a little bit. Both of them are good talkers, especially Nick. Nick's going to be the heel, and they are looking at each other like, 'Listen, I'm the boss over here, you stay over there.' And that was plainly demonstrated tonight. I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do with these two guys. I really do on the two brands. That takes in everybody, really!" [37:40 - 38:30]

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce could have a very entertaining rivalry on WWE television. It will be fascinating to see how the power struggle between the two authority figures plays out moving forward.

