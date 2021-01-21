WWE RAW: Jan. 18 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Alexa Bliss dominates the show

With football on Monday nights in the rearview mirror, for the time being, WWE RAW saw a nice increase in both viewership and ratings this week as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

Even with the overall viewership rise, WWE RAW wasn't able to hit the two million viewer range in any of the three hours.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show this week garnered 1.854 million viewers but continued the trend of losing viewers throughout the course of the show. WWE started the show with 1.991 million but had 1.697 million by the end of the evening.

WWE Monday Night RAW took three of the top five spots on Cable for the evening

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a big increase this week with a 0.60, way up from last week's 0.53. With no competition from football, WWE saw their demo go back up rather nicely this week.

The 18-49 demo also went down throughout the evening, starting with 0.64 in hour one and dropped to 0.61 in hour number two, and hour three ended with 0.56.

Regardless of the drop, the large increase over the demo last week has to be seen as a win no matter how you look at it. Besides NBA Basketball, WWE RAW dominated the top 50 on cable for Monday night, taking places three, four, and five for the evening.

WWE RAW opened this week with a promo from Randy Orton in a luchador mask playing off the fact that Alexa Bliss burned his face with a fireball the week before. Orton declared he was still going to win the Royal Rumble.

Speaking of Bliss, she was featured heavily throughout the show. It resulted in her defeating WWE Women's Champion Asuka in the main event with a Sister Abigail in a non-title match. It could very well set up a title match between the two at the Royal Rumble.