WWE RAW: July 19 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Goldberg and John Cena return

WWE RAW had a lot of star power last night with the returns of John Cena, Goldberg, Keith Lee, and the main roster debut of NXT Champion Karrion Kross. But did the fallout from Money in the Bank help their viewership this week? The answer is a resounding yes.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.923 million viewers, which is way up from last week's 1.609 million. With the fallout from Money in the Bank and the return of live crowds for WWE's flagship show, this is a great number for WWE RAW as they begin the road to SummerSlam.

There is no doubt the advertised appearance of John Cena kicking off the show helped the numbers for WWE RAW last night. It's also been reported that Cena will be working a full-time schedule for the company between now and SummerSlam, so this isn't the last we'll see of Cena on Monday nights either.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,923,000 viewers on average. It was the first Raw at full capacity since March 2020.



Money in the Bank fallout sees a huge increase in both the viewership and demo for WWE RAW

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a large increase from last week from 0.43 to 0.57. With both the demo and viewership on the rise for the second week in a row, WWE is probably thrilled about this as they continue their build up to SummerSlam.

Last night's return of Goldberg was a badly kept secret in the world of professional wrestling as a match was teased between the two men for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The presence of the WWE Hall of Famer over the next several weeks on WWE RAW will most likely help with casual viewership between now and SummerSlam.

WWE RAW opened last night with the return of John Cena after his surprise appearance at the end of Sunday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He laid out the challenge for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and had a "bro-off" with Riddle.

The main event of the show saw a rematch from Money in the Bank between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, which led to Nikki A.S.H. cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Flair to become the new RAW Women's Champion. This marks the third time that Flair was cashed in on with the briefcase since its inception several years ago.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

