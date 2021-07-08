WWE RAW: July 5 episode viewership and ratings revealed with historically low numbers

The ThunderDome era can't end soon enough for WWE RAW. With only one episode of WWE's flagship show set to emanate from Yuengling Center, there isn't a better time for the company to get the WWE Universe back in attendance.

The viewership numbers for this week's RAW episode were at a record low. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.472 million viewers, which is down again from last week's 1.570 million.

While this week's episode of the red brand wasn't as good as the previous two weeks, it's rather surprising that the string of good shows didn't provide a better turnout.

WWE RAW draws third-lowest demo in the history of the show

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW stayed even from last week with a 0.41. While it's good it didn't decline from last week, it's startling to learn that it's the third-lowest demo in the history of RAW.

As for other live sports competitions this week, the NBA was off on Monday, so WWE RAW only went up against game four of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens.

WWE RAW opened up with a Miz TV segment, leading to a rematch between Ricochet and Johnny "Drip Drip" Morrison.

We also saw Drew McIntyre take on his former 3MB stablemate, Jinder Mahal, in a good matchup. The Modern Day Maharaja had the last laugh as he stole McIntyre's sword after laying him out with the Khallas.

The main event of the episode saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day face off against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

