WWE RAW: June 21 episode viewership and ratings revealed

WWE RAW delivered a strong fallout show from its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday as the company continues to build toward the return of the WWE Universe next month. But how did it relate to the viewership?

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.719 million viewers, down from last week's 1.742 million. With WWE delivering one of the best episodes of RAW this year, it has to be seen as disappointing that their numbers from last week didn't go up.

WWE RAW's demo stays even with last week's show

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW stayed even from last week with a 0.49. So while this week's viewership declined, they were able to maintain a steady demo which should be seen as a victory for the red brand.

Hourly viewership and demo numbers are not currently available for last night's episode of WWE RAW, so it would be impossible for us to know at this time if the Hell in a Cell main event kept the audience throughout the broadcast or not.

WWE RAW opened up this week with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP in the VIP Lounge to celebrate The All Mighty's win at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It didn't take long for New Day members, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, to get involved, which led to Kingston challenging Lashley at Money in the Bank.

The opening segment also led to the main event of the evening as Xavier Woods went one-on-one with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match inside Hell in a Cell.

