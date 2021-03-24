WWE RAW: March 22 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Randy Orton confronting The Fiend

WWE RAW saw its viewership and demo both decrease coming out of Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's WWE RAW brought in 1.843 million viewers, down from last week's 1.816 million. You would think that following WWE Fastlane, the viewership would be up, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

WWE RAW continued to suffer the trend of not hitting the two million viewers range in any of the show's three hours and lost viewers throughout the course of the night.

WWE started the show with 1.878 million before dropping to 1.841 million in hour two and bottoming out at 1.729 million by the end of the evening. There was a substantial drop between hours two and three which leads one to wonder if the WWE Universe has gotten tired of The Fiend's storyline.

March Madness bumps WWE RAW out of the top three on cable

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW decreased from last week - from 0.56 to 0.53. With a slight drop in both viewership and the demo, this can't be a good sign on the final home stretch on the road to Wrestlemania. Numbers should be increasing, not decreasing.

On a more positive note, the 18-49 demo didn't see a decrease in any hours of WWE RAW last night. It started with 0.52 in hour one and rose to 0.53 in hour number two, while hour three remained even with 0.53.

Even with the demo numbers down from last week, it's nice to see RAW didn't lose any of its demo numbers throughout last night's show.

Over the last few weeks, WWE took the top three spots on cable for Monday, which has been very impressive. This week, WWE RAW was bumped out of the top three, placing fourth, fifth, and sixth.

You've got to believe that WWE will be quite pleased once March Madness ends on April 5.

This week's edition of WWE RAW opened with Sheamus going one-on-one with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The show concluded with Randy Orton confronting The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, which set up a match on night two of this year's WrestleMania event.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment?