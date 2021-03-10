WWE RAW: March 8 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion

The All-Mighty era of WWE RAW is upon us. But how did Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion affect WWE's viewership and demo performance this week?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.896 million viewers, which is up from last week's 1.884 million. Bobby Lashley capturing the WWE Championship last week brought more eyes to the product this week.

For the first time in many months RAW hit the two-million viewer mark in hour one, where Lashley was featured, potentially evidence that Lashley has helped bring in viewers. This week's show then went back to the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the evening. WWE started the show with 2.031 million viewers. It dropped to 1.921 million in hour two and bottomed out to 1.738 million by the end of the evening. Maybe WWE was onto something last week when they featured Lashley on all three hours of their show.

RAW: 1.89 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 9, 2021

WWE RAW once again took the top three spots on cable yesterday

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW saw a small decrease this week with a 0.56, down from last week's 0.58. With a slight rise in the viewership and a slight drop in the demo, this is a balance that the company needs to get used to in the weeks and months ahead as their flagship show's numbers continue to fluctuate on the road to WrestleMania.

The 18-49 demo also followed the same pattern that the viewership did throughout the evening, starting with 0.58 in hour one, dropping to 0.56 in hour number two, and hour three ended with 0.53. This week WWE didn't utilize their countdown clock mechanic at all. While many believed they relied on it too much last week, it is a feature that proved beneficial when used properly.

Last week, WWE took the top three spots on cable for Monday, which is impressive overall. This week, WWE once again took all three top spots on cable. No matter what the viewership and demo look like right now, WWE still dominates cable television on Mondays.

WWE RAW opened up with a rematch for the WWE Championship between Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The main event of WWE RAW saw AJ Styles going one-on-one with Randy Orton.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.