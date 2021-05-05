WWE RAW: May 3 episode viewership and ratings revealed with the return of Eva Marie

WWE RAW received a fresh coat of paint this week with the return of Eva Marie. She re-emerged alongside some faces that haven't been on TV recently, which helped the show flow much better than in previous weeks. But what did it do to the viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.872 million viewers, up from last week's 1.774 million. WWE mixed things up this week with an influx of talent on the show. The rising popularity of R-K-Bro likely also contributed to the increase in viewership.

This week's episode of WWE RAW continued the trend of not hitting the two million viewers range in any of the show's three hours. It once again gained viewership in hour two before seeing it drop in hour three.

WWE RAW started with 1.891 million viewers before rising to 1.979 million in hour two and bottoming out at 1.746 million. While WWE RAW was unable to hit the two million viewer range last night, it's still an improvement from last week.

RAW: 1.872 million

18-49: 0.53 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 4, 2021

WWE RAW continues to dominate Monday cable TV

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week from 0.49 to 0.53. With both the demo and viewership up, WWE must view this week's episode as a big positive.

Much like the last couple of weeks, the 18-49 demo fluctuated every hour of WWE RAW last night. It started with 0.54 in hour one and rose to 0.57 in hour two, but dropped to 0.47 in hour three.

WWE RAW continues to have trouble holding the demo and viewership for hour number three. However, if the show continues to improve, WWE can quickly fix this.

For the sixth week in a row, WWE took all three top spots on cable on Monday to continue its streak. With WWE RAW seeing its viewership and demo rise this week, it will be interesting to see how long RAW can keep the streak alive.

WWE RAW opened last night with a WrestleMania 37 rematch, as The New Day challenged AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team titles. RAW's main event saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley go one-on-one with Braun Strowman in a non-title match.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.