WWE RAW: May 31 episode ratings show major dropoff for the flagship show

The viewership for the third hour of WWE RAW dropped so badly it caused the show overall to see record-low viewership. Is this finally the wake-up call Vince McMahon will need to restructure the red brand?

According to PWTorch, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.417 million viewers, which is way down from last week's 1.621 million. The NBA Playoffs continue to hurt viewership for professional wrestling across the board. No company is exempt.

This week's episode of WWE RAW obviously continued the trend of not hitting the two million viewer range in any hour of the show. WWE's viewership fluctuated every hour of RAW last night. WWE started the show with 1.536 million, rose to 1.549 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.168 million by the end of the evening. While the NBA Playoffs obviously play a factor here, it can't be overstated that this is a historically bad number for WWE RAW. Something needs to change for WWE's flagship show and fast.

Yikes! Maybe Raw's lowest rating ever Monday... 1.1 cable rating. Dropped to 1.168 million in third hour! 0.44 demo 18-49 rating. More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 later. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 2, 2021

WWE RAW's fantastic main event couldn't keep viewership this week

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week from 0.45 to 0.44. With both the demo and viewership down again this week, NBA Playoffs or not, Vince McMahon might need to re-evaluate what they're doing on their longest weekly running television program.

With Showbuzz Daily still out of commission, we do not have the hourly demo numbers or where WWE RAW placed on cable television for this week.

First hour 1.536 and second hour 1.549 million viewers. I've asked if the third hour number is a typo because that is a huge dropoff. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 2, 2021

WWE RAW kicked off this week with an episode of Miz TV that featured Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The segment led to a "Beat the Clock Challenge" match between Flair and Nikki Cross.

The main event of WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston in a fantastic match to determine the number one contender for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

