WWE RAW moving to Netflix presents its own set of problems, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

With WWE RAW making Netflix its streaming partner next year, Bill Apter is not entirely convinced that it is all good news.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced its partnership with Netflix. While the change will take effect only in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America for the time being, plans are already in motion to add more countries to the list. However, Bill Apter believes this may mean increased hassle for viewers.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran explained his point of view by taking himself as an example.

"The negative part is I get my Netflix through Comcast, it's part of my subscription. I get my Peacock through Comcast. There are people who have cable systems that don't get Netflix, they don't get Peacock, so they have to get these. Now both of them, especially Netflix, can be expensive," Apter said. [21:25 onward]

He further stated that the change was quite positive in a way, as WWE has undoubtedly evolved in terms of viewership.

As of now, only time will tell how the change will affect WWE's ratings and viewership.

