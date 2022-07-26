SmackDown Superstars to be present backstage for WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden

Superstars from the SmackDown roster will reportedly be present for tonight's WWE RAW broadcast at Madison Square Garden. The world-famous arena will play host to the first WWE RAW since the retirement of Vince McMahon.

Monday Night RAW is reported to feature several big names, including WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and social media megastar Logan Paul. It will also feature the 20th Anniversary celebration of Rey Mysterio's WWE debut. Mr. 'Money In The Bank' Theory and The Judgment Day are also set to appear on the show.

Superstars of the red brand are not the only ones in the building for the MSG show. PWInsider is reporting that several names from SmackDown will be joining the RAW Superstars backstage. The report states that Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch will all be at MSG.

Another name who will allegedly be backstage for the show is WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Double-J will referee the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and Street Profits at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

Matches scheduled for the WWE RAW card

As well as the many names appearing on the show, it is not short of in-ring action either.

The show will feature Roman Reigns and The Usos taking on Riddle and the Street Profits in a six-man tag match. It will also feature Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik taking on Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Logan Paul will be at the New York event to host a live edition of Impaulsive in the ring, which is sure to get the attention of The Miz.

It will be interesting to see what happens when WWE RAW broadcasts from MSG. You can get all the latest updates about the red brand by clicking right here.

