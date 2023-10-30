WWE Raw Preview: Former champion to officially join The Judgment Day tonight? Exploring chances

We are all set for the final edition of Monday Night RAW before WWE Crown Jewel 2023, scheduled for the coming weekend.

The Judgment Day dominates the red brand and has exerted dominance across almost all segments and matches. Tonight's show could see the heel stable officially add another member to the group.

RAW star JD McDonagh has been trying to join his friend Finn Balor's faction for a long time. He almost had the group's approval until his massive blunder at Fastlane, where he accidentally hit Damian Priest, which ultimately caused Senor Money in the Bank and Balor to lose their gold.

However, The Judgment Day eventually defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. JD McDonagh did his best to make up for his old errors and made an effective contribution to the heel group's plans to reclaim the gold.

Although Rhea Ripley previously implied she was disappointed in JD McDonagh, The Judgment Day leader has seemingly warmed up the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. McDonagh also joined the group's celebrations at the latest WWE Live Event in Berlin, Germany.

Complete results for the WWE Live Event in Berlin, Germany (10/28)

The action-packed show featured five championship matches. Sami Zayn challenged Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship and picked up a win via DQ, which prevented a title change. Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to defend her Women's World Championship match.

Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bronson Reed in a memorable encounter. The match ended with The Imperium leader standing tall with his title intact. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a match against The New Day.

Lastly, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Below are the complete results of the latest WWE Live Event in Berlin, Germany:

NXT North American Title Match – Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Women's World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez

Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) def. Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

World Heavyweight Title – Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

