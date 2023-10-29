WWE Live Event Results: Rhea Ripley faces real-life close friend, Sami Zayn recreates iconic Bloodline moment (Berlin, 10/28)

WWE's tour of Europe continued as the RAW roster stopped over in Berlin, Germany, for a house show on Saturday, October 28th. The event was stacked with numerous title matches and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The show kicked off with NXT North American Championship match as Dominik Mysterio put his coveted title on the line against Sami Zayn. However, the match ended in DQ after an interference from JD McDonagh. Jey Uso then came out to make the save, turning it into a tag team match.

The former Bloodline members were able to get the win in the end. They also recreated the iconic handshake that Sami and Jimmy often used to do when the former was a part of the heel faction.

Next up, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship. While the duo have been at odds in WWE over the last few months, they still share a close bond in real life.

Other members of The Judgment Day were also in action as Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained their tag team titles against Kofi Kingston and Damian Priest.

Elsewhere on the card, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of The Imperium defeated Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team match. Their leader, Gunther, also got a win over Bronson Reed.

Top RAW stars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were also present in Berlin for the show. While the American Nightmare defeated The Miz despite a recent injury, the Visionary headlined the event with a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Cologne, Germany, courtesy of Locksresults.com:

NXT North American Title Match – Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via DQ

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) def. Raquel Rodriguez

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) def. Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) retain over The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

World Heavyweight Title – Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

