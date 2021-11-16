Randy Orton reacts to his blockbuster Survivor Series match being announced

Randy Orton's Survivor Series match was expected to be announced earlier, but WWE did so on the final RAW before the pay-per-view. At Survivor Series 2021, Randy Orton will team up with Riddle as RK-Bro, the RAW Tag Team Champions, take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

The clash was expected to happen, and Randy Orton reacted by saying that it was a match he was looking forward to.

"This is one match I’ve been looking forward to awhile," said Randy Orton.

It will be interesting to see who WWE goes with as the victor of this bout. Given their tenure and experience together, Jimmy and Jey may walk out as the winners. Their storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has also led to them being perhaps the most protected tag team in WWE.

While The Usos have been working as a team for almost a decade, RK-Bro's journey only began earlier this year on RAW. Ultimately, it depends on who WWE chooses to win to make the scores look a little more even and not have a clean sweep as they did a few years ago.

Randy Orton and Riddle received a small dose of what to expect at Survivor Series

On the latest edition of RAW, Big E confronted Kevin Owens, and The Usos came out to attack the WWE Champion on the orders of Roman Reigns from SmackDown. Riddle came out to make the save, and it resulted in a tag team match that ended in a disqualification following interference from Seth Rollins at ringside.

Randy Orton would then come out for the save, making it a six-man tag team match. Seth Rollins picked up the win by pinning Riddle, but RK-Bro had the last laugh against The Usos. Jey Uso was on the receiving end of two vicious RKOs on the night.

Are you Team Usos or Team RK-Bro at Survivor Series? Vote in the poll below.

