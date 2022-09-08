How were the ratings for WWE RAW following Clash at the Castle?

The ratings for this week's episode of WWE RAW have been released and the company had another strong number for Monday's show.

Clash at the Castle aired on Saturday and was a massive show for the promotion. It was WWE's first stadium show in the UK in over thirty years and over 62,000 fans attended the event.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event after a new member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, interfered.

Despite the momentum from the Premium Live Event, the ratings for this week's WWE RAW saw a slight dip but remained strong. Monday's edition of the Red went up against the tough competition in Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, a college football game on ESPN that brought in close to 5 million viewers.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, RAW brought in 2.05 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic.

WWE RAW was down 3% in viewers and 1% in the key demographic, which is still impressive given the competition and the show was on Labor Day.

What happened on this week's WWE RAW?

Monday's show was an eventful one after the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Dominik betrayed his father and Edge to join The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar will battle Dominik on next week's show. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio in a singles match later on the show after Dominik, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley provided a distraction.

Braun Strowman returned to the company and decimated the four tag teams competing to become the #1 contenders (Los Lotharios, New Day, Street Profits, Alpha Academy). He also announced that he will be on Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championships against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Johnny Gargano announced that his in-ring return will happen on next week's episode.

Bianca Belair issued a challenge to Bayley for a singles match. Bayley pinned the RAW Women's Champion at Clash at the Castle in a six-woman tag team match. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory in a back-and-forth match.

In the main event, Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against The Miz in a Steel Cage match. The Miz had the match won but scurried back into the ring after Dexter Lumis arrived. Bobby capitalized with a Spear to retain the title. After RAW went off the air, Dexter Lumis abducted The Miz once again.

WWE @WWE Behold the shocking moment after #WWERaw went off the air! Behold the shocking moment after #WWERaw went off the air! 😱 https://t.co/KKVFmgQhPl

The wrestling world has responded well to Triple H's vision for the product thus far and it will be interesting to see if that will last moving forward.

