WWE RAW ratings hit record low viewership for Best of 2022 episode

The ratings for the final episode of WWE RAW in 2022 are in and the numbers are down.

WWE aired a best-of episode this past Monday night, so the numbers were naturally lower than usual. In addition to clips of the best matches of the year, Monday's show also featured interviews with NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Beliar, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and other popular WWE Superstars.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the December 26th edition of RAW brought in 1.075 million viewers, a big dip from the 1.705 million that tuned into the red brand last week. Brandon added that Monday's show was the lowest viewership in the history of RAW.

Full report: Not surprising since most of the content wasn't new, this is the lowest viewership in the show's history. 8 pm to 10 pm tune-out also set a new record. Hour 3 averaged 852,000.Full report: patreon.com/posts/76477664… Not surprising since most of the content wasn't new, this is the lowest viewership in the show's history. 8 pm to 10 pm tune-out also set a new record. Hour 3 averaged 852,000.📋 Full report: patreon.com/posts/76477664… https://t.co/qpvy6Fit9E

The numbers for the key 18-49-year-old demographic also suffered this week. Monday's show scored 0.27 in the key demo, while the December 19th episode of RAW received a 0.43 rating.

Cody Rhodes provides injury update during WWE RAW

The American Nightmare has been out of action since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Cody defeated Seth Rollins for the third time in a row at the premium live event but was badly injured heading into the match. Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle training for the bout and was written off of television following his Hell in a Cell victory over The Visionary.

During his interview on RAW, Cody hinted that he was almost ready to return and said that he had championship aspirations in 2023.

"I would like to pick up right where I left off... I can't help but think about the little kid who showed up at 4400 Shepherdsville Rd in Louisville, Kentucky [Ohio Valley Wrestling], and wanted to be a pro wrestler. He told everyone how big his plans were, but didn't have any idea about the price one needed to pay... There's one thing [WWE Championship] I came back for specifically. A torn pec couldn't stop me, and I can't name one thing that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to be the one to get it done." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The first episode of RAW in 2023 already has two huge title matches on the card. Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against Seth Rollins on January 2nd. Alexa Bliss will also challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on next week's show. Time will tell how much next week's episode rebounds in the ratings.

Would you like to see a new champion crowned on January 2nd? Sound off in the comments section below.

