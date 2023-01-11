WWE RAW ratings rise against College Football National Championship game

The ratings for this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW are in and it is good news for the red brand.

On last night's edition of RAW, The Judgment Day stole the show and secured a title match. Rhea Ripley dominated Candice LeRae in a singles match before the faction competed in the Tag Team Turmoil main event.

Judgment Day emerged victorious after outlasting The OC, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits. As a result of the victory, The Judgment Day will battle The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships next week on the red brand.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, RAW garnered 1.693 million viewers and scored a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49-year-old demographic, which is the highest demo rating since October 17th of last year.

Monday's show went up against the College Football Championship game but it was a blowout. The Georgia Bulldogs bludgeoned TCU 65-7 to win the championship, which may have led to some folks changing the channel back to wrestling.

Vince Russo questions WWE's creative

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has been quite critical of the company's creative direction under Triple H. The Game assumed creative responsibility for the company following Vince McMahon's resignation in July.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, a viewer named Hannibal pondered if the brand split still existed given that wrestlers are seemingly showing up on both RAW and SmackDown nowadays. Russo stated that he would like to ask that question to WWE's creative team because he'd be interested to hear what they would have to say.

"I would love to take people like Hannibal, I would love to take all the comments we're getting tonight, I swear to God, and sit in a creative room with them and ask them every one of these things and get an explanation. I can't imagine, like with what Hannibal is asking here, I can't imagine how they would answer that. I can't imagine. What do they say to that, Chris? Yeah it's a network thing, creative liberty!" said Russo. (46:46-47:21)

WrestleMania is just around the corner and the NFL season has reached the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how WWE fares in the ratings with less competition in the months ahead.

