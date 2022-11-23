WWE RAW ratings down on the road to Survivor Series

The ratings for WWE RAW are in and they saw a slight decrease from last week on the road to Survivor Series.

Last night's RAW was the final episode of the red brand before the premium live event this Saturday night. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place at the TD Garden in Boston on November 26th.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE RAW garnered 1.646 million viewers last night. The red brand also earned a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49-year-old demographic. Last week's edition of RAW brought in 1.647 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the key demo.

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):1,646,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.41#7 in P18-49 among cable originals WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):1,646,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.41#7 in P18-49 among cable originals📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/QfoHxoqYKl

What happened on this week's edition of WWE RAW?

This week's WWE RAW was the final episode of the red brand before Survivor Series this Saturday night.

Kevin Owens cut a promo about being the final member of the Brawling Brutes' team in the WarGames match against The Bloodline. The Judgment Day interrupted and it led to a six-man tag team match with the Brawling Brutes picking up the win.

Johnny Gargano was scheduled to face The Miz in a singles match, but the A-Lister backed out. He found Omos as his replacement and the Nigerian Giant demolished Johnny Wrestling with ease.

Seth Rollins cut a promo on Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley ahead of the Triple Threat match for the United States Championship this Saturday. He took a shot at injured superstar Cody Rhodes during the promo.

Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali and was confronted by Bobby Lashley after the match. Theory hit the All Mighty with a steel chair but Bobby shrugged it off. Bobby chased Austin around but Theory threw Mustafa Ali in the way. Lashley got Ali in the Hurt Lock as Theory escaped.

Matt Riddle and Elias teamed up to defeat Alpha Academy. Drew McIntyre made a rare RAW appearance and defeated Baron Corbin after Akira Tozawa provided a distraction.

The O.C. and Judgment Day brawled backstage during RAW. Finn Balor and AJ Styles will battle in a singles match this Saturday night at Survivor Series. Bianca Belair has announced that she will reveal the final member of her WarGames team this Friday on SmackDown.

In the main event, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames match this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.

This year's Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches on the card. It will be interesting to see which superstar winds up being the final member of Bianca's team for the Women's WarGames match this Saturday.

