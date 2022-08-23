WWE RAW Results: Riddle returns to RAW to brawl with former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Riddle attacked Seth Rollins during the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Original Bro was taken out by The Visionary shortly before SummerSlam 2022, postponing their scheduled match for the event. The former United States Champion then confronted Rollins at the July 30 event, but found himself beaten down once again. The former WWE Champion has also continued his trash-talking campaign against Riddle during this time.

To kick off the latest edition of the red brand, The Original Bro came back with a vengeance, attacking The Visionary as the show went on the air. The two then went back and forth in a heated brawl that even spilled out into the crowd. WWE officials desperately tried to separate the two men as the show went to its first commercial break.

With WWE Clash at the Castle fast approaching, fans will no doubt be expecting the two men to settle their differences at the event. However, no match between them has been confirmed at this point.

What did you think of the brawl between Rollins and Riddle? Will they fight at Clash at the Castle? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha