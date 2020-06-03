WWE RAW's latest viewership revealed 

Last night's RAW featured some engaging segments and entertaining matches.

Viewership for the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW is finally out. Just like the previous two editions of the show, the decline in the number of average viewers continued this week as well. By drawing an average of 1.728 million viewers over three hours, RAW recorded its second-lowest viewership in recent history.

The aforementioned number is down 0.4% from last week's show, which was watched by roughly 1.735 million viewers.

RAW: 1.728 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 2, 2020

Breaking down this week's viewership by the hour, around 1.810 million viewers tuned in during the first hour. The number dipped to 1.803 million during the show's second hour and 1.571 million during the final one.

It was a given that last night's RAW wouldn't be doing good viewership numbers, owing to the ongoing events in the USA. The Red Brand ranked No.36 in total viewership for Monday night on cable. As for the 18-49 demographic, RAW scored an average rating of 0.49 to secure the No.15 spot.

The latest edition of RAW featured Drew McIntyre taking on MVP in the main event, Street Profits and the Viking Raiders going bowling, and Apollo Crews making his first US title defense. Heading into the show, Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony hosted by Seth Rollins was promoted as one of the focal points of the latest episode.

What has WWE done so far to address the declining ratings of RAW?

Not having Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch on the show doesn't sound like good news for the viewership numbers. Despite that, WWE has ensured to make some necessary changes to encourage the viewers to tune in. For starters, Randy Orton, Edge, and Kevin Owens were brought back to address the diminishing star power on the show.

Advertisement

Moreover, NXT Talent and PC crew are now serving as the audience members during the shows. It will be interesting to see if the viewership starts going up over the next few weeks.