Mia Yim "officially" moved to SmackDown - Reports

The WWE Universe hasn't seen RECKONING - FKA Mia Yim - since she walked out on faction leader Mustafa Ali at Fastlane last month, along with RETRIBUTION.

I liked that in the end, it was Reckoning who was the first to quit. pic.twitter.com/ZJd91vf9cK — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) March 23, 2021

Yim wasn't a prominent member of RETRIBUTION, and on this past week's edition of RAW, fellow stablemates T-BAR and MACE seemingly aligned themselves with MVP and Bobby Lashley.

Amid WWE releasing 10 names on April 15, many feared for her future in the company. However, there has been a new development on her WWE main roster status.

According to PWInsider, WWE has officially drafted Mia Yim from Monday Night RAW over to Friday Night SmackDown, following RETRIBUTION's collapse.

The report reads:

“With the demise of RETRIBUTION as an act, RECKONING (Mia Yim) has been officially shifted to the SmackDown brand.”

There has been no word on whether she will return to her old HBIC gimmick or continue as RECKONING. But a fresh start is what she needs.

Since her main roster emergence as RECKONING, Yim has lost both of her matches on Monday Night RAW. First in singles competition against Dana Brooke, before a tag team defeat alongside SLAPJACK to Brooke and Ricochet.

She has also faced Nikki Cross twice on WWE Main Event, with the two women each earning a win.

WWE has split up Mia Yim and her fiancée Keith Lee

WWE doesn't tend to split up couples between brands, but it appears that is what has happened in this case.

Mia Yim became engaged to RAW star Keith Lee in February after dating each other since their time on the independent scene. It may not be as big of an issue as usual under the current circumstances, considering WWE isn't touring at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There could also be the possibility that Lee returns to action on the blue brand, rather than on RAW, following his hiatus that has kept him off WWE TV since February.

Do you think WWE's decision to draft Mia Yim over to SmackDown can only mean bad things? Or do you think the company has plans for Yim in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.