"I’m doing my job right" - WWE RAW Superstar talks about her relationship with Vince McMahon

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley thinks that Vince McMahon is a hard person to get time with.

At 76 years old, McMahon is still running both WWE RAW and SmackDown in addition to overseeing the company's monthly premium live events and providing input on NXT 2.0. With a roster of over 200 superstars to manage, a moment to speak with the boss might be a precious commodity.

Rhea Ripley recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her relationship with Vince McMahon, Ripley admitted that she doesn't get a lot of face time him but tries to get feedback when he's available to her:

"He’s doing a lot of stuff and I really don’t want to get in his way. But I’ll see him when I come back from my matches or segments or whatever it is and I’ll ask him if I did well or if there’s anything that he didn’t like and then he’d tell me what he thought of it, really. But that’s all the real face time that I get with him. Like I said, he’s very busy and I don’t want to be that person that stops him in his tracks while he’s trying to think of a million other things to do. But he seems very lovely. I get along with him well and I guess I’m doing my job right." (H/T: Fightful)

Rhea Ripley on her tag team with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will get their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. Ripley made it a point to say how much she loves Morgan and how she brings so much positivity out of her:

"I love her. I love her so much," Rhea Ripley said. "I think she’s incredible and she’s so funny. She really does bring out the positivity in me which is something that I always try and hide. But I’m having a lot of fun with her. I know she’s having fun, too. I think that’s the one thing that is important in tag teams, you have to get along with your tag team partner. That chemistry has to be there and it’s definitely therewith me and Liv. So I’m enjoying it." (H/T: Fightful)

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's comments? Do you hope her tag team with Liv Morgan will continue past tonight's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

