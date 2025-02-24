WWE RAW's rising heel wrestler makes an interesting career-altering claim

WWE RAW has some major names on its roster. Some of the rising wrestlers have only scratched the surface.

Ludwig Kaiser's growth on WWE RAW has been slow and steady. In the past year, he has worked with Sheamus and competed for the Intercontinental Title. Although he may not have won the prestigious belt, he has proved he belongs. However, Kaiser has only been a heel.

The German wrestler is someone viewers look at and genuinely dislike. During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ludwig Kaiser claimed that he can pull off a babyface run.

"I never say never. I do believe that I can work babyface. I actually think that I could be a good babyface. I have a good babyface run in me," Kaiser told Van Vliet.

Kaiser also shared his honest thoughts about WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who is an admirer of his, and gave him some valuable advice.

The Undertaker echoes the sentiment of the fans regarding WWE RAW's Ludwig Kaiser

The Undertaker has openly spoken about his love for World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Ludwig Kaiser was first seen on the main roster as The Ring General's mouthpiece. After dominating SmackDown for an entire year, the two were drafted together to WWE RAW and have remained in the red brand ever since.

In another episode of Insights with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker brought up Kaiser's name while talking about Gunther. He feels the German wrestler could be a major heel in the company:

"I like Kaiser, too. He's going to be a great villainous-type heel. He's easy to look at and dislike. That's a quality. You look at him and I don't like him (...) He just has that heelish smug air to him that is like, 'Man I want to punch him in the face.' That's the best quality you can have as a heel. I think the rub he's going to get off from Gunther. Hopefully, he'll get a heel run of his own someday," the Hall of Famer said.

Since Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Title, Ludwig Kaiser has moved on to a singles run. Where things go from here for Kaiser bears watching.

