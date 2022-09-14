WWE RAW sees yet another fall in viewership

WWE RAW has recorded yet another fall in its ratings, new reports seem to confirm.

This week's edition of the red brand kicked off with a brawl between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. It then saw The Original Bro take on Finn Balor after being offered a spot ionThe Judgment Day. It also saw Johnny Gargano make his RAW in-ring debut against Chad Gable and Edge take on Dominik Mysterio. The episode also featured an excellent Kevin Owens promo, as he called out and brawled with the young upstart Austin Theory.

Despite being an action-packed show, the same wasn't reflected in the ratings. According to Brandon Thurston, the red brand pulled in around 1.7 million viewers, a significant drop from last week, when the show brought in over 2 million.

It also recorded a 0.44 in the key demographic, which dropped from last week's 0.58. This drop in ratings could be due to the return of Monday Night Football, which aired in the same slow as RAW this week.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,709,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.44

#7 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):1,709,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.44#7 cable original in P18-49 WWE Raw last night on USA Network (8-11pm):1,709,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.44#7 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/hDckbu5Vn7

In comparison, the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos pulled in 19.8 million viewers. It also did a 5.59 in the key demo.

There were two title matches on WWE RAW this week

Though it wasn't reflected in the show's ratings, there was even more action on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were defended as Raquel Rodriguez, and Alliyah took on Damage CTRL. The heel faction was represented by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who won the match and became the new champions.

Bayley then celebrated with her stablemates in the ring and on the ramp as Dakota, and IYO's win received pyro on the entrance way.

In another title match on the show, Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville following an open challenge. Damage CTRL tried to attack the champion but Asuka and Alexa Bliss saved The EST.

What do you think of the WWE RAW ratings? What was your favorite match on this week's show? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy