WWE RAW sees yet another ratings drop 

Despite a stacked card, WWE RAW has seen yet another fall in its ratings, new statistics seem to confirm.

This week's episode saw an opening segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, a lie detector test conducted on Ezekiel by Kevin Owens, a Women's Tag Team Championship match which ended with Rhea Ripley's heel turn and Austin Theory capturing his first singles championship by defeating Finn Balor for the US Title. It also featured a wedding segment with the 24/7 Championship in focus.

Despite having no shortage of content, WWE's flagship show seems to have seen yet another fall in its ratings. Showbuzz Daily is reporting that around 1.6 million viewers watched RAW, as opposed to the 1.8 million who tuned in last week. The show also witnessed a rating drop in the crucial 18-49 demographic, getting a 0.47 this week instead of last week's 0.54.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,647,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.47 (615,000)



Lowest P18-49 since Mar 7. Lowest total since Jan 17.



Brandon Thurston's figures further suggest that the show's first hour was the best in terms of overall viewership and key demographics. However, the final hour showed considerable dropoffs in both areas.

Brandon Thurston's figures further suggest that the show's first hour was the best in terms of overall viewership and key demographics. However, the final hour showed considerable dropoffs in both areas.

Seth Rollins had a surprise for Cody Rhodes in the WWE RAW main event

Though it was not reflected in the show's ratings, WWE featured many big stars in the RAW main event.

The seeds for the final match were planted during the opening segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Visionary told The American Nightmare that he would be competing in the show's main event against a partner of Rollins' choosing.

The partner was none other than Kevin Owens, who lost to Cody after walking out of the match.

As the winner looked on, Rollins took advantage and ambushed The American Nightmare from behind. The announcers hyped up the superstars' upcoming match at WrestleMania Backlash as WWE RAW went off the air.

What do you think of this week's RAW ratings? Are you enjoying the show as of late? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

